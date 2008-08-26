The 85 minute Participatory Documentary, plus the Trailer, Teaser, and Photo Montage

All Content including: The 85 minute Participatory Documentary, the 24 minute Making Of, the Trailer, Cirque Berzerk Highlights, Camp Tour, Photo Montage, Playa Wedding Video, the Teaser, Roger Ingraham's Moonshine Trailer, as well as several secret DVD Easter Eggs including: Captain Drift, Trampoline, Aplayapal Bikes, Center Camp Guys, and The End

Every summer, deep in the Nevada desert, a temporary city is created by tens of thousands of people. The week-long celebration is known as Burning Man. Radical participation, gifting, self-reliance, and self-expression are a few of the core principles.

Through our mosaic of personal perspectives, our participatory documentary reveals an intimate glimpse of what we discovered about love, the environment, the gift economy, reality, art, creativity, and ourselves.

As The Dust Settles premiered at the Byron Bay International Film Festival 2013.